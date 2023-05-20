Carlisle United have made it to Wembley after beating Bradford City in the League Two play off semi-final.

Carlisle trailed 1-0 from the first leg at Valley Parade but levelled the tie when defender Brad Halliday put through his own goal after 21 minutes.

That is the way it stayed for the rest of normal time with Bradford offering little in response up front.

Callum Guy, a former Bradford loanee, then put Carlisle in the driving seat, scoring his fourth goal of the season in the 98th minute.

Carlisle United's Jack Armer in action. Credit: PA Images

Only 29 seconds into the second period of extra time, Matt Derbyshire levelled the game on aggregate.

Outstanding Owen Moxon's delivery into the box found Ben Barclay in space and he headed beyond stranded Harry Lewis to ultimately seal victory.

Carlisle had dominated the opening half, energised by striker JK Gordon's return after a three-game retrospective ban.

Extra time erupted with action culminating in Barclay's 112th-minute winner, his second and final goal before returning to Edgeley Park.

Carlisle United are now to face Stockport in the Wembley final on 28 May.

