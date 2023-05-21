Fans 'buzzing' as Carlisle United secure Wembley spot

Carlisle United fans have been sharing their excitement after their team prepare for a trip to Wembley next weekend.

It comes after a 3-1 win over Bradford City which earned a 3-2 aggregate win and a place in the League Two play-off final against Stockport County.

Supporters have been back to Brunton Park this morning in the early hours for their chance to get tickets for The Blue's Wembley appearance.

One fan told ITV Border they had been there since 6:15am, while another had been there at 3:30 waiting in a camper van.

"I can't wait, I haven't slept all night" said another fan.

Tickets go on sale from 21 May to season-ticket holders, members and anyone who bought a play-off semi-final home or away ticket.

General sale for the game's tickets begins on 22 May.

United have been allocated 36,000 tickets, with an initial 19,700 going on sale.

Carlisle United's manager Paul Simpson has said he is proud of what his team have achieved.

"I am so proud of what we have done over the two games.

"I'm delighted with the performance, delighted with the energy, delighted with the end result and now we can't wait to get preparing for a trip to Wembley" he said.

Carlisle United will meet Stockport County in the League Two play-off final on Sunday 28 May.

