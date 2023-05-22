Police Scotland have launched an appeal after a 24-year-old man was seriously assaulted by a "group of youths" in Galashiels.

The man was found injured on Greenbank Street at around 12:25am on Sunday 21 May.

He was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment. Police Scotland are appealing for any information and witnesses.

One of the youths is described as male, white, around 18-years-old, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top, black trousers and trainers.

Another is described as male, of large build with short hair. He was wearing a black jumper and trousers.

The third male was wearing a white t-shirt and had a black rucksack. The fourth male had blond curly hair and was dressed in black clothing.

Police Scotland say that there may be others who were involved.

Detective Constable Liam Myers said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are working to trace those involved.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anything in the area around this time to get in touch.”

