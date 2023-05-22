Archaeological dig in Carlisle extended until late June

An archaeological dig in Carlisle has been extended until late June giving more volunteers the opportunity to take part.

The dig has been extended until Saturday 24 June and the site will be active and open to the public between Monday's and Saturday's. Tours of the site will also be available at 11:30 and 3pm each day.

The excavation has also been expanded and machinery has been donated by free by a local construction company.

The intricate designs once formed part of signet rings worn by Romans in Carlisle. Credit: Anna Giecco

Councillor for Cumberland Council Anne Quilter said: “We have a great response to the volunteer sign up and hundreds of people will be taking part in the dig.

"There will also be school visits and the opportunity to pop along to the site and get a guided tour. I am really looking forward to seeing the dig getting underway.”

Uncovering Roman Carlisle has received £56,700 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Wardell Armstrong LLP alongside Cumberland Council and Carlisle Cricket Club would like to get as many people to visit the project as possible.

Local construction firm R H Irving Construction has donated their support and provided the machinery on site for free.

Frank Giecco, Wardell Armstrong, believes the dig has shown a light on the history of the city.

He said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the people of Carlisle to visit the site. The volunteers have been doing an excellent job of uncovering more of this internationally significant Roman Bathhouse ruin.

"Artefacts have already been discovered and have shed light on the history of the city. With the support of R H Irving we have been able to extend the excavation for another week and accommodate more volunteers as the interest has been so high."

Since 2021 there have been over 1000 significant finds within the bathhouse, which is the largest known building on Hadrian's Wall.

Ian Wishart, R H Irving Construction added: “R H Irving Construction is delighted to have been able to contribute our time and support with plant on site to enhance the archaeological explorations and excavations at Carlisle’s Roman Bathhouse."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...