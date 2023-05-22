A carer who stole more than £75,000 from the elderly couple she was caring for has been jailed for two and a half years.

Rebecca Agnes May Fidler, 34, Holywell Crescent, Carlisle, had been providing help to the couple, who were aged in their 80s and 90s, when she committed the crimes between September 2019 and April 2021.

Her duties included cooking, cleaning, shopping, along with personal care and hygiene. Fidler was also given their bank card to make pension payment withdrawals but instead took their life savings.

Fidler attempted to cover her tracks as she initially moved the money between the victims accounts before transferring it into one with her maiden name. She splashed the cash on gambling, cocaine and takeaway food.

When bank employees first noted suspicious activity, Fidler initially said the couple’s card was left in her vehicle which she falsely said had been stolen, and also that she was in control of their finances.

Rebecca Fidler was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court. Credit: Craig McGlasson

The couple were described as "devastated" to learn Fidler had taken £75,287 — leaving them with only around £2,000.

Prosecutor Brendan Burke said the impact: “Both of them said they had nothing to live for and asked how could they afford to survive.”

Accepting the suspicious transactions should have been picked up earlier, the bank had since reimbursed the couple £40,000.

The man had since died, while his widow watched over a video link as Fidler was sentenced by a judge having admitted theft at Carlisle Crown Court.

Recorder Julian Shaw imposed a 30-month jail term for what he called a “dreadful offence”.

“What you did when you were entrusted with their bank card was systemically to steal from this very elderly, very vulnerable and entirely trusting couple,” he said. “(The man) did not live to see the outcome. (The woman) now has to manage as best she can with what she has left.”

