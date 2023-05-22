Two men jailed for roles in £2.2 million cannabis farm in Whitehaven

Two men have been jailed for their roles in a £2.2 million cannabis farm in Whitehaven.

Huy Tran, 23, and Ty Vo, 33, were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday 22 May.

The men, both of no fixed address, had been remanded in custody since November, and were given immediate prison sentences of 13 months.

Police executed a warrant at King Street in West Cumbria on 24 November 2022 and found the large illegal operation which was spread over nine rooms.

Police discovered 1,489 plants weighing almost 234kg. The plants had an estimated street value of £2.2 million.

The cannabis farm also racked up daily electricity bills of £540. Also discovered were living quarters used by the two men put to work.

As they were sentenced, lawyers for the two men painted a tragic picture of their upbringing and personal circumstances. Both were said to have been exploited.

Vo had been brought to the UK by road from China on a “lengthy and terrifying journey” having found himself in dire financial straits as he struggled to pay back a loan.

Tran had been transported to Russia initially and then in a wagon to the UK with 10 others.

Defence Barrister for Vo, Judith McCullough said: "Sometimes the human story gets lost in cases of this type. Those involved put profit over human lives and suffering.”

“Each of you has been exploited by more criminally sophisticated people and each of you has been put to work against your will in a cannabis farm,” said the judge, Recorder McDonald, as he passed sentence. The judge added: “This was a large scale operation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...