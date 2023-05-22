Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has spoken of his delight as his side defeated Bradford City in extra time to reach the play-off final at Wembley.

One goal was enough to separate the sides in 90 minutes before Carlisle took the lead in extra time through a Callum Guy strike.

Bradford City equalised at the start of the second half of extra time before a Ben Barclay goal sent the Blues to Wembley where they will face Stockport County.

Speaking to Carlisle United's website manager Paul Simpson was delight at the achievements by his players.

He said: "Oh wow, what a game, what an occasion. Credit to both sets of players, credit to both sets of supporters, because that was a proper football game.

“Those are the sorts of games you dream of when you’re a kid and you want to be involved in it. I had so much belief in the group that we were going to get ourselves over the line, even though we were a goal down.

“I really felt that if we could start on the front foot and we could be positive we had enough energy about us, and they’ve really gone and performed for us."

Simpson believes his side deserved to come out on top over the two legs and that any tiredness his squad may be feeling will be gone come Sunday.

He said: "They’ve produced a performance that’s got us a result against a really good Bradford City side and I’m sweating buckets here because I feel as if I’ve gone through the mill myself.

“There are some tired heads and legs in there, but tiredness doesn’t half go quickly when you’re looking forward to an occasion like we’ve got on our plate next weekend.”

Simpson was quick to praise the supporters who were in attendance at Brunton Park to watch the Blues famous victory.

He said: "The atmosphere was magnificent. We want to get this all the time. This is what I came back for, I wanted to be involved in this sort of stuff, and I think the city, the whole area, the fans, the football club, everybody, has pulled together to produce a day like this.

Carlisle United will take on Stockport County at Wembley. Credit: PA

“We were live on Sky TV, we did it well, and it sets us up for another one next week.”

Attention now turns to the final which will take place at Wembley on Sunday 28 May.

Stockport County are the side who sit between Carlisle and a spot in League One.

Callum Guy scored Carlisle United's second goal of the game. Credit: PA

Speaking ahead of the play-off final Simpson said: "It’s Stockport County, a great game to look forward to, and the preparations starts now.

"We aren’t going there to make the numbers up, we’ll have unbelievable support there and we’re going there to try to get ourselves promotion."

