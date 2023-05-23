Catch up on Representing Border - 23 May 2023

On tonight's programme - the Minister in charge of Scotland's controversial deposit return scheme insists it's still all systems go for her recycling plans despite warnings it could be shelved, landing the Scottish Government with a huge compensation bill

Also tonight - the shake up of social care on pause - now the government says it will spend the summer listening to concerns. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Social Care Minister Maree Todd. And Jackie Weaver from the lockdown parish council zoom meeting that went viral shares her experience of grass roots participation as Holyrood's Local Government Committee hears about the work of community councils.

