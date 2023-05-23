Play Brightcove video

Carlisle United supporters say they're concerned that the early kick-off for Sunday's play-off final could mean some fans won't make it to Wembley.

Kick-off for the game against Stockport is 1.30pm, but the earliest available train from Carlisle on Sunday doesn't arrive at London Euston until after 2pm.

With limited coach travel available, there are fears that some may be unable to get to the capital.

Carlisle secured their place in the final after overturning their 1-0 first-leg defeat to Bradford by winning 3-1 in the return leg at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Callum Guy scored Carlisle United's second goal of the game. Credit: PA

It will be the Blues' first trip to Wembley in 12 years.

"It kind of upsets us when you see that with the FA Cup Final, the FA has helped Manchester United and Manchester City fans and found them 60 coaches from all over the country to get them so we kind of feel like, 'oh yeah it's small clubs' and we ain't getting any support from the FA or the EFL as well," said Carlisle fan Philip Walker.

"There is a lot now driving down, some are trying to get trains down the day before. But of course, we are in a cost of living crisis and this all becomes really expensive."

Carlisle United fans' representative Simon Clarkson added: "There are 16 (buses) from the regular provider that provide supporters' away travel and then there will be bits and pieces of independent coaches and different areas.

"We know the group from Kendal etc. I would appeal if anyone has got spare seats in their car, let some other fans jump in and obviously if people have got coaches, or drivers, and they are willing to do it, it would be a fantastic gesture."

Penrith-based firm K&B Coaches said with the demand for travel, they could fill 50 coaches with fans.

"It should be every operator's dream but it's probably every operator's nightmare trying to provide coaches for Carlisle United fans travelling to Wembley," said Ian Tuer from K&B Coaches.

"Realistically we should have been able to provide something like 50 coaches, or should have been looking to provide 50 coaches.

"We've managed to get 16 and they are all full. Anybody that has been coming since then we've been telling them get yourselves a minibus and do some self-drive hire and get yourselves down there and get down there, because trying to find a coach in Cumbria now, you won't find one."

Meanwhile, 911 star Lee Brennan is one of the fans who will be making a shorter trip to Wembley.

"I cannot wait to get to Wembley on Sunday and I will definitely be there," he said.

"I have got a gig in Brighton the night before and I will be there ready to support the blue army.

"There will be no trouble for me but I know there are lots of issues with travel for everybody else and I just hope everyone can get there safely and support the team to where they should be in League One."

The English Football League say they have been liaising closely with the clubs involved and that while they understand there are challenges, the clubs are doing all they can.

They added that they are happy that there are not any significant issues for supporters getting to Wembley.

