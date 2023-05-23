Cumbrian man paddles from Isle of man to Seascale in just eight hours

A paddleboarder from Cumbria has made it from the Isle of Man back to his home town of Seascale in just eight hours - only four hours longer than the journey takes by ferry.

Adrian Angell, 57, completed the 36.2-mile crossing from the Point of Ayre to Seascale on 9 May.

Stopping only three times in eight hours, Mr Angell was supported by a safety boat as he encountered a range of wildlife on his journey - including a basking shark.

“I grew up looking out at the Isle of Man, this time around I was on the Isle of Man looking towards my hometown as I set off to sea," said Mr Angell.

“I started out with the current which helped, but the hardest part was for five miles from miles 10 to 15, the wind was coming from the south, so I was getting hit by waves from one side, and I thought if it stayed like that the whole way it would be very tough.

"That was the toughest part mentally.”

Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Chris Hill

Mr Angell completed the challenge in aid of Diabetes UK and he has already raised more than £1,600.

“I want to personally thank everyone who has supported Diabetes UK through this fundraiser either financially, through loan of equipment, sharing advice and connecting me with resources, sharing the story to raise awareness of Diabetes, and for coming out to support me on the day," added Mr Angell.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...