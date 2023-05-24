An archaeological dig has unearthed two Roman carved heads which have been described as "finds of a lifetime."

The new dig in Carlisle just got underway Monday 22 May and it was day two of the dig when the discovery was made.

The Roman carved heads add to the growing list of artefacts found on the site. Gemstones were also previously discovered on previous digs as well as tiles which suggest that Septimus Severus, a third century Roman Emperor, has connections to the site.

The discovery was made on day two of the dig in Carlisle. Credit: Cumberland Council

Cumberland Council Councillor Anne Quilter, said: “This is exciting news and is a real coup so early into the dig.

"It is a significant find and it is great to hear that they were unearthed by volunteers. Carlisle has a rich Roman history, and this further strengthens the city’s connection to that era. I can’t wait to see what else is found.

"Thanks to all the team involved in the dig, including the hundreds of volunteers that have signed up to lend a hand.”

The dig will take place until Saturday 24 June with local firm R H Irving Construction who provided the machinery on site for free resulting in the excavation being expanded allowing even more volunteers to take part.

Hundreds of volunteers have already taken part in the dig. Credit: Geraldine Moore

Frank Giecco, Technical Director at Wardell Armstrong, added: "It’s been an incredible two days into the project; it's the first sculpture found from the site and could be the find of a lifetime.

"This truly shows the significance of the Bathhouse and raises the site to a whole new level of importance with such monumental sculpture and adds to overall grandeur of the building."

Since 2021 there have been over 1000 significant finds within the bathhouse, which is the largest known building on Hadrian's Wall.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...