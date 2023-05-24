Carlisle United's first-ever appearance at Wembley came in 1995 and the stars of that era are wishing the current generation of players the best of luck as they prepare to face Stockport County.

Carlisle United defeated Bradford City 3-2 on aggregate to set up the final against Dave Challinor's side for a spot in League One.

In 1995, Mick Wadsworth's side was the first side ever to walk out to contest a final on the hallowed turf and they took almost half the city with them.

The match saw Birmingham City go home with the Football League Trophy Final after Paul Tait scored the winning goal in extra time. The goal was first golden goal to decide the outcome of a match at Wembley.

Richard Prokas spent seven years at Carlisle United and started the match against Birmingham City.

The current crop of Carlisle United players face Stockport County at Wembley. Credit: PA

He said: "I was 18 at the time so to say I had played at Wembley when I was 18 in front of 90,000 was unbelievable. It is a moment that I will never forget.

"The memories that were created and are still in my head. I can remember it like it was yesterday."

Paul Murray was part of the squad throughout 1995 and he could not believe the level of support shown by the Carlisle United fans and how many turned up to Wembley.

He said: "I was part of the squad in that era and that was a brilliant occasion. We played Birmingham and we took about 32,000 which was fantastic. You just hope that they all get behind the club and they go on to get promoted."

Carlisle United defeated Bradford City in the play-off semi final. Credit: PA

A supporter back in the nineties, Gavin Skelton is now assistant manager to Paul Simpson at Brunton Park.

Skelton is hoping that the fine form shown by his players this season will encourage more supporters to come out to support the Blues.

He said: "There were a number of young fans there and hopefully because things have gone okay this season we can hopefully hang on to some of them and build a bigger fanbase.

"It was absolutely bouncing around town and leaving the ground. It was great to have that atmosphere and it is what we are all in it for. Hopefully, there is more to come."

