Catch up on Representing Border - 24 May 2023

On tonight's programme - fears of care home closures as care providers say their contract with councils is no longer viable. We hear about the pressures on one care home in Kelso. Also tonight - a new poll for STV suggests support for the SNP is down by 10% in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon's resignation and the police probe into the party's finances. We hear from the Managing Director of Ipsos in Scotland Emily Gray and Peter MacMahon speaks to the nationalist's Depute Leader Keith Brown.

