Play Brightcove video

Watch as Hunter Davies speaks to ITV Border about watching Carlisle United play at Wembley

Author Hunter Davies can not wait to see Carlisle United play at Wembley while recalling a lifetime of following the Blues.

Paul Simpson's side are just one match away from League One football and take on Stockport County at Wembley on Sunday.

Hunter has seen Carlisle United play at Wembley over the years and has fond memories of watching them win and lose at the home of English football.

Now he is delighted to have the opportunity again, he said: "I am over the moon, I am really excited.

"I last went to Wembley to see Carlisle United in the 1990s where we played twice. It was a competition for the lower league teams. One year they played Birmingham at Wembley and got stuffed and they played Colchester and I think they won.

"It was such an amazing event. I went with a group of people living in London from Carlisle and we sat in with the Carlisle United supporters. Then everyone said I sat next to you at Stanwix School, I sat next to you at the Crichton, I sat next to you at the Grammar School. So it was going down memory lane."

Hunter will be making this year's trip to Wembley with members of his family and one other famous Cumbrian.

He said: "I am going this time with a bloke called Charlie Burgess whose father used to be the editor of the Cumberland News.

"Back in 1954 I applied to become a holiday relief journalist and in the interview he said no chance you will ever become a journalist because you mumble so much. So I went across the road and I got a job at the Carlisle journal.

"I am taking my 14-year-old granddaughter, who is a mad keen footballer, and my son Jake. I am also taking Melvyn Bragg who is a poor old pensioner who can’t afford to go on his own. So I am treating him, I have got five tickets. Melvyn comes from Wigton."

While Hunter has mainly been based in London for decades he has fond memories of his time in Cumbria and watching Carlisle United are Brunton Park.

He said: "I don’t live in Cumbria anymore. I was brought up in Carlisle, that was my home.

"When my wife and I came to London we had a home in Caldbeck and then we had a home at Loweswater. For 13 years we spent half of the year living in Cumbria. When my wife died I sold the house, but when we lived up there I used to go to Brunton Park for lots of home matches.

"One of the directors, Lord Clark of Windermere, he used to let me come and sit with him. It was very exciting. I remember the abuse they got one game with everyone shouting sack the board. I happened to be sitting with the directors and said not me not me."

And Hunter had one last message for Paul Simpson and his players. He said: "Good luck Paul you have done a brilliant job.

"It is nice to see you back in charge because I know you will bring them luck, expertise, cleverness, skill and great coaching and I hope you bring this trophy home."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...