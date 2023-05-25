Catch up on Representing Border - 25 May 2023

On tonight's programme - The First Minister calls Scotland's Chief Constable's admission that his force is institutionally racist historic and monumental. Also tonight the Finance Secretary signals spending cuts and tax increases are on the cards. Peter MacMahon questions Shona Robison on what she calls an extremely challenging economic outlook. And we get reaction from Dumfries to the legislation that would let councils charge visitors for overnight stays, but there's warning a tourist tax could damage a key local industry.

