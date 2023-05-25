Cross border lifeboat rescue mission helps fishing boat in distress

A cross border rescue mission was conducted between Workington RNLI and Kirkcudbright RNLI to save a distressed fishing boat.

Volunteers were called out on Wednesday 24 May to help the fishing boat in the Irish Sea.

The Workington RNLI was called out at around 12:30pm on Wednesday 24 May. Credit: Workington RNLI

The 13 metre vessel was taking on water around six miles west of Kirkcudbright.

Workington RNLI were called out and responded to the incident alongside Kirkcudbright RNLI.

The fishing boat had one person on board and was towed by Workington RNLI into Maryport harbour.

Workington RNLI was first established in 1886 at the request of local residents and then closed in 1905.

The current station opened in 1948 and took the place of the Maryport station which subsequently closed in 1949.

