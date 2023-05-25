Scottish gran celebrates 85th birthday on last leg of 1000 mile challenge

Play Brightcove video

Watch as Granny Mavis arrives in Moffat on the last leg of her 1,000 mile cycle challenge

A Scottish gran is to complete a 1,000 mile cycle challenge, through her 85th birthday.

Mavis Paterson from Wigtownshire - better known as Granny Mave - is on the last leg of her cycle round Scotland.

Volunteers from MacMillan Cancer Support in Moffat organised a surprise birthday for her to celebrate her return to the region - with a cake bearing a metal Mavis on her bike on the top.

On turning 85, Mavis said: "I never think about that. I mean, it's such a big number. Turn it around. It's 58.

"Age doesn't matter at all. It's how you feel as you go through life. Sometimes I say to my friends, you could go on your bike you know and they say, oh, don't be silly. I'm too old.

"I say, well, I'm old, too, but I can do it!"

This is just the latest in a long line of achievements for Granny Mave; at 70, the Galloway grandmother pedalled her way across Canada.

She then abseiled off a nearby lighthouse and, on her 80th birthday, she did a 24-hour cycle.

She then entered the Guinness Book of Records on two wheels as the oldest woman ever to cycle from Lands End to John o'Groats, raising £75,000 for charity in the process.

On this cycle, she's raised nearly £55,000, but she hopes that in the last few days - as she travels from Moffat to Wigtownshire - they will see that rise to £60,000.

She said: "So many people have supported me, and really saying thank you isn't enough. I just want to cuddle them all. I just want to meet everybody and say thank you."

Mavis says that while she will be sad this challenge is over, she's looking forward to her next big adventure.

She said: "I need an adventure. It keeps me busy, you know, not thinking about my late children, my three children who died. So it takes my mind off that and it's really like therapy.

"I just love it. And I meet so many wonderful people. The support I've been getting, it's incredible."

