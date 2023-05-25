A woman who died in a crash in the Scottish Borders on the B6404 has been named by Police Scotland.

55-year-old Sandra Fellowes was from the Kelso area.

The crash happened on Friday 19 May between St Boswells and Kelso.

Sandra was the driver in a silver Kia and was in the only vehicle involved in the crash. She was taken to Borders General Hospital where she later died.

Her family has released the following statement: "Sandra Fellowes passed away on Friday, 19 May, 2023. Sandra will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The family thank all for the support they have received and request privacy at this time.”

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Sandra’s family and friends at this difficult time."

