When Peter Campbell started following Carlisle United Clement Attlee lived in 10 Downing Street, King George VI was on the throne and rationing still in full swing.

While the world has changed beyond all recognition since 1946, Peter's love for the Blues remains just as strong 77 years later.

The now 90-year-old is among the thousands of United fans heading to Wembley for Sunday's League Two play-off final against Stockport County.

