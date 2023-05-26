A Carlisle United fan who will not be able to make the Wembley final due to ill health has been given a special gift from the club.

Keith Norman was given a signed baseball cap, a programme and a Jimmy Glass poster signed by all the CUFC players.

The gift was organised by a West Cumberland Hospital ward manager, who arranged a shout out for Mr Norman on the radio.

He said: "It’s going to spur me on even more. I’m determined to get back on my feet. It’s boosted my morale to get me there for next season.

"Thank you very much to the club. It shows how much they care about their supporters."

He has been listening to CUFC matches at Brunton Park on the radio in hospital - including the match which sealed their trip to Wembley.

Ahead of his beloved club's all-to-play for match on Sunday 28 May, Mr Norman predicted a promotion for CUFC and a 3-2 victory.

He said: "We'll come back in the second half and frighten them. We'll do it the hard way."

The match against Stockport is arguably one of the Blues' biggest for almost 20 years after their last promotion in 2005.

