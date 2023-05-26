A major incident is underway in Carlisle after it is thought a young person has gone missing in the River Eden.

It is understood three young people have been taken to hospital, while a fourth - believed to be a boy - has gone missing.

Emergency services were called to the area around Rickerby Park on the evening of Friday 26 May.

It is understood that a coastguard helicopter has also been involved in the search.

