Firefighters have warned there's a 'very high' risk of wildfires in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway.

The warning comes following a spell of dry weather with further warm temperatures forecast over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is urging people who live, work or visit rural areas to exercise caution over the next few days and be aware of the dangers.

SFRS Group Commander, Niall MacLennan said: "With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.

"Therefore, it is crucial that people act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."