Body of 15-year-old boy found in the River Eden after major search operation

The body of a missing 15-year-old boy has been pulled out of the River Eden in Carlisle.It follows a major search operation after a group of teenage boys had got into difficulty in the River Eden near to the Rosehill area of Carlisle on Friday evening.A 14-year-old boy, who was airlifted to hospital yesterday, remains in a critical condition.One of the group managed to swim to safety, while another was rescued safely by a member of the public. Both were checked over by medical professionals.One of the group, a 15-year-old from Carlisle, was missing following the incident but his body has now been found.No formal identification has yet been confirmed, however the family of the 15-year-old have been informed. They are being supported by specialist officers.A file will be prepared for the Coroner.Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan, Cumbria Constabulary, said:“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.“An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening. The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams, and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county."