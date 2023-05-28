Carlisle United fans are planning to stage a minute of applause at the 15 minute mark of today's play off final at Wembley, in memory of the 15-year-old boy who died in the River Eden this weekend.

It follows a major search operation after four teenage boys got into difficulty in the River Eden near to the Rosehill area of Carlisle on Friday evening.

One 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, and remains in a critical condition.

One of the group managed to swim to safety, while another was rescued safely by a member of the public. Both were checked over by medical professionals.

One of the group, a 15-year-old from Carlisle, was missing following the incident but his body was found on Saturday. His family have been informed and are being supported by Police.

Many have rallied to pay tribute to him, and the minute applause has been suggested on social media, with fans urged to join in today.