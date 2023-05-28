Carlisle United fans set off for Wembley ahead of League Two play off final

Play Brightcove video

Video from Carlisle United fan Steve Dunn

Thousands of supporters are on their way to Wembley, to watch Carlisle United take on Stockport County in the League Two play off final.

Manager Paul Simpson has received mountains of praise, taking the blues from a relegation fight last February, to potential promotion into League One now.

Fans piled onto coaches very early this morning to head down to Wembley, hoping to watch their team lift the trophy.

It's not just the fans that are excited either - in an interview with his club, striker John-Kymani Gordon said:

"The reaction from the fans when it went in, and the support we’ve had all season, it’s been crazy, to be fair. The way the fans lift us up when we’re on the pitch, I can’t really explain the feeling.

“When you do something well, the feeling they give you just makes you want to keep going and going. They kept it going for us until the last whistle on Saturday, and then they came running on the pitch.

“It’s a feeling I’ve never experienced before. I’ve never been through anything like it, it’s amazing. I think these are the moments you never forget in your career.

“I’m just at the start of mine in league football and I know I’ll never forget this. I just want to keep feeling that same feeling of winning and the fans enjoying it with us.”

Manager Paul Simpson also spoke ahead of the match, with a typically measured attitude:

“If we do perform and we deserve it then we’ll be in League One and I’ll look at the league table then to see who we’ll be up against.

“Otherwise, it’s prepare for League Two if it’s not the right performance from us. That’s why the last thing I’ll say to the players will be the same as I say for every other game - go and enjoy yourself.

“I’ve learned that in football, you have to enjoy it. There will be a message about finding a way to win, but it’s about enjoying yourself and savouring every moment of the occasion.

“Let’s face it, you enjoy things much more when you win.”

Good luck Carlisle!