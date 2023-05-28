Carlisle United secure promotion to League One at Wembley

Carlisle United have secured promotion to League One after beating Stockport County on penalties at Wembley.

Fifteen thousand Carlisle fans made the trip to Wembley for the League Two play-off final. It was the first time in twelve years the Blues have been back to the London ground.

It wasn't a promising start after an own goal from Jon James Alexander Mellish at the 34th minute put Carlisle on the back foot.

The Blues managed to come from behind in the 84th minute to equalise thanks to Omari Patrick - but they couldn't get another and the game went to penalties - and Carlisle won 5-4.

Manager Paul Simpson has transformed the Blues fortunes this season from fighting relegation to promotion to League One and fans are celebrating both in London and in Carlisle.