Teenager who died in River Eden named as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick

The 15-year-old boy who died in the River Eden has been named as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick from Carlisle.Lewis’ body was found shortly after 1:30pm on Saturday 27 May following an major search operation, which began after it was reported that he and three other teenage boys had got into difficulty in the River Eden near Rosehill, Carlisle, on Friday evening.A 14-year-old boy, who was airlifted to hospital on Friday evening, remains in a critical condition.One of the group managed to swim to safety, while another was rescued safely by a member of the public. Both were checked over by medical professionals.

Flowers have been laid at the scene where the search operation took place.