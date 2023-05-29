Celebrities including Lee Mack and Steve Coogan will be joining save Windermere campaigners for a demonstration against untreated sewage discharges.

The campaign is targeting to end all treated and untreated sewage discharges into Lake Windermere by United Utilities. They say the Environment Agency, the Lake District National Park Authority and United Utilities have failed to manage excessive nutrients entering Windermere.

The save Windermere campaign say that there were 246 days of untreated sewage discharge from storm overflows in the Windermere catchment.

Steve Coogan will be in attendance. Credit: PA

At the event Paul Whitehouse will host, whilst Steve Coogan, Joe Lycett and Lee Mack will perform short stand-up routines.

Save Windermere say that the event will be aimed at raising awareness of their ambition and will provide the public an opportunity to have their voices heard.

Save Windermere founder, Matt Staniek said: "The most significant thing we have just received from the water industry is an apology.

Lee Mack will also be at the event. Credit: PA

"This apology acknowledges their responsibility for the current situation. What we lack is a comprehensive, visionary plan that guarantees the long-term protection of England's largest lake and the crown jewel of the Lake District National Park."

A statement from United Utilities said: "The factors affecting water quality in Windermere are complex and, without targeted action by multiple sectors, we will not see the changes we all want.

"We are determined to play our part by improving our operations and their contribution to the overall health of Windermere."

