The Jim Clark rally returned to Duns over the weekend as some of the top drivers in the sport descended on the Scottish Borders.

Throughout Duns big screens played live coverage and fans were able to get close to the cars as they passed through Market Square.

Sponsored once again by construction merchants Beatson’s Building Supplies, the Jim Clark Rally took place across Friday and Saturday, hosting Motorsport UK British Rally Championship [BRC] as well as the Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship and several regional championships.

The rally is one of the most prestigious in the country. Credit: BRC

Adrien Fourmaux and Alex Coria were the winners of the event in the all-French Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Adrien Fourmaux said: “We can be really happy with that, and the car has been in a good position all weekend so yes, very happy.

“We were really enjoying the rally; it was really technical and slippery in places. We had a really good day yesterday and then we could just enjoy the stages today.”

“I am really enjoying [the British Rally Championship] and it is very different being on the gravel and then the tarmac. It is really interesting.”

The event is named after Jim Clark OBE who was a two-time Formula One Champion. Credit: BRC

Local hopes had rested with Garry Pearson thanks to his third overall last year on the event, but the Duns driver suffered a painful weekend behind the wheel.

A brush with a bale on the opening stage of the rally rearranged the bodywork of the Volkswagen Polo before he sadly crashed out for good on the very next stage.

