Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson says the feeling of promotion still hasn't sunk in as his side won on penalties at Wembley to make it to League One.

The Blues defeated Stockport County after the match finished 1-1 in 90 minutes.

He said: "The big thing I want to say is cheers to everybody. To all of the office staff, directors, supporters, players that has been a monumental effort.

John-Kymani Gordon enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Blues. Credit: PA

"Not just from today but June last year where we started back for pre season training they have stuck at it and shown grit and determination, resilience and desire and when you add a bit of ability it doesn’t half go together well.

"What a finish to the season. I am so pleased with the composure that we shown on penalties with the clear plan that they had. The players have really earned that today."

United will now face off against sides including Derby County, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool next season.

Joe Garner returned to Carlisle United in January. Credit: PA

He continued: "It is something to look forward to now. What a brilliant challenge next season is going to be in League One.

"We have absolutely earned the right to be there. This is my first taste of winning at Wembley and what a nice feeling it is. We have earned it, we can enjoy it and now start thinking about next season.

"I am looking forward to going back to Derby County next season and I have just been told Blackpool because that never occurred to me.

Carlisle United fans enjoyed their day at Wembley. Credit: PA

"Gavin Skelton asked me if I had seen the teams in League One and I said no I don’t want to. We have got there and wow what a thing to look forward to. I have got a big week ahead with some meetings and a holiday to look forward to and I am looking forward to it."

Simpson says that when speaking with his assistant manager Gavin Skelton during the first half of the final it was important for his side to stay in the match. He believes that the substitutes that came on made a big difference to his side.

He said: "We knew they could have a big impact and bring us energy.

"I said to Gavin Skelton in the first half that we had to stay in the game and stay with it. I knew if we could make it to 60 minutes still in the game then our finishers would be able to make the difference. I though every single one of them made the difference."

Paul Simpson has achieved promotion again with Carlisle United. Credit: PA

Now in his second spell at the club, Simpson has tasted success in every season he has been at Carlisle United.

The winning feeling has not quite settled in the mind of Simpson yet.

He said: "I just think it is a fantastic football club where everybody has not been allowed over the last couple of seasons for whatever reason to be what it can be.

"We scratched the surface when I was here before I left in 2006. I know they have had some tough times, we have all come through it though and I am really enjoying my life here."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...