On tonight's programme - The Scottish Government accuses Westminster of trying to sabotage their recycling scheme after Alister Jack wrote to the SNP-Green government waiving rules on cross border trade but only if they exclude glass recycling from their plans. Peter MacMahon speaks to Maurice Golden from the Scottish Conservatives and the Minister overseeing the scheme Lorna Slater. Also tonight - a call for Labour to come clean on their climate commitments. Will Scottish Labour back UK party plans to block all new oil and gas developments in the North Sea?

