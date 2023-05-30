An elderly victim has spoken saying the carer she trusted "thought she got away with it" after she stole more than £75,000.

Rebecca Fidler, 34, stole the life savings of Annie Gass and her late husband Bill over the course of several months in Carlisle.

Fidler tried to cover her tracks but bank employees became suspicious as she splashed the cash on gambling, cocaine and takeaways.

The thieving carer even tried to manipulate the elderly couple into taking the blame, to evade justice after she was arrested.

Rebecca Fidler was previously sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court. Credit: Cumbria Police

Annie Gass recalls how Fidler tried to convince her to take the blame for her crimes.

She said: “One time she says to me: ‘I’ve a favour to ask of you, Annie. I want you to take the blame’.

"Everybody trusted her. The police come and told us and said a lot of your money has come out the bank.

"I felt terrible. Nobody could believe it. She had looked after us well but she’d been pinching from the beginning. We didn’t realise.

“I thought she was going to get away with it and I was getting upset. She thought she’d get away with it because she had a good lawyer.”

Anne was married to Bill for more than 70 years and watched over video link as Fidler was jailed.

Sadly, he died in December, aged 96 - months before Fidler was jailed for her crimes.

Around half of the money stolen from Annie is still missing. Credit: Craig McGlasson

Tens of thousands of pounds have been reimbursed by the bank but around half the stolen money remains missing.

Anne said: "She never paid any money back which is terrible. I’m pleased she’s away (in prison). I’m pleased it’s all over and the police did a good job.

"I think she should have got longer but at least she’s away. Bill’s dead and he never got to see her sentenced.”

