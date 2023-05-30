A charity rescue team has launched an urgent appeal as it requires critical funding to keep its life-saving operation afloat.

Nith Inshore Rescue saves lives from water and is Dumfries' primary provider of vital lifeboat rescue services.

The charity now needs funding to keep its operations functioning following a 40% drop in donations and a significant rise in running costs due to inflation.

The rescue service is looking to replace an ageing Land Rover and refit one of their lifeboats.

Gwilym Gibbons, Treasurer Nith Inshore Rescue said: “I would like to thank all those who continue to donate and support us.

"The individuals and companies who make regular donations and in particular St Michael’ Services and Premier Taxes who donate fuel for our boats and vehicles, without your support we would not be here today.

"Regrettably, in recent years we have seen like many charities a 40% drop in donations and a significant rise in running costs due to inflation pressures and ageing equipment requiring additional maintenance.

The team requires £35,000 per year in funding. Credit: Kim Ayres

"We are actively seeking grant support to replace our ageing Land Rover and undertake a major refit St John our larger lifeboat to ensure we stay safe and on service as well all reduce costs of maintenance.

"This ask and urgent appeal is for help with annual running costs such as, insurance, our pager system to callout crew, electricity, gas and crew equipment and supplies. Together this adds up to around £35,000 per year to keep Nith Inshore Rescue afloat”.

The rescue team requires £35,000 a year in running costs to keep the life-saving arm of the endeavour functioning.

Laurie Irving chairman of Nith Inshore Rescue said: "We are facing a critical funding shortage that could jeopardise our life-saving operations. We urgently appeal to our community to join hands with us, show their support, and help us continue our vital work.

"Every donation matters and has the power to save lives at sea and in our inland waters."

