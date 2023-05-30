Whitehaven man jailed for five years for child sex offences

A Whitehaven man has been jailed for five years and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely for child sex offences.

Clive Hornsby, 61, of Solway Road, Whitehaven appeared at Carlisle Crown Court charged with offences including gross indecency with a boy, two counts of indecent assault on a boy and inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity.

The offences relate to incidents between 2002 and 2006.

Detective Constable Linzi Wilkinson said “I would urge anyone who has been subject to offences of this nature to come forward.

“It is understandably difficult and distressing for victims of abuse to talk about what happened to them and any reports we receive will be taken seriously and will be dealt with professionally and sensitively.

“The Constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.

“These offences will not be tolerated by Cumbria Constabulary, and we will do everything within our power to hold them accountable for their actions and bring them to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate. You will be supported throughout our investigation.”

