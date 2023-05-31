Representing Border 31.05.23

Credit: ITV News

On tonight's programme - a plea to stop the rot in NHS dentistry as thousands of patients across the south of Scotland can't get dental health care.  Also on the programme - preserving our peatlands.  Borders environmental campaigners call for a halt to the industrial scale extraction of peat on their patch  And is it time for parliamentary reform?  Twenty five years after the legislation that established a Scottish Parliament we'll consider if Holyrood needs a radical overhaul.  Peter MacMahon is joined by the Conservative's Constitution Spokesperson Donald Cameron and the Borders MSP, former Deputy Presiding Officer Christine Grahame.

