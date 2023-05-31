Play Brightcove video

Fiona Marley Paterson sat down with one of the mothers who has been campaigning in memory of her son

The families of students who've taken their own lives will be at Westminster next week as MPs debate whether universities should have a statutory duty of care for those who are studying.

Oskar Carrick from Kendal is one of those who died and his family has joined others who lost their children to suicide to call for a change in the law.

Their petition received more than 100,000 signatures, prompting a debate in Parliament on Monday.

"All we're asking for is, for example, if somebody was drowning in that river, would you walk past?" said Maxine Carrick, Oskar's mother.

"Would you actually just carry on and go, Oh, sorry, it's not in my job title to rescue you or to go and get somebody else who has the skills to rescue you. And that's what we're actually asking for and to help when they see that there's a problem."

One concern about the proposal is that it could potentially criminalise a university for failing to prevent a suicide.

"Yes, there's accountability, but it's not so people can sue because hopefully, it will actually stop the cracks in the ground where people are falling through, because at the moment nobody's quite sure whose job it is," continued Mrs Carrick.

"So, you know, somebody can tell somebody, but is it their job to pass it on to somebody else?"

The Carricks make up just one of the 25 families who are calling for change.

Mrs Carrick started campaigning on the issue following her son's death in 2021.

The proposal will be debated by MPs at Westminster Hall on Monday and has led to mixed emotions for Mrs Carrick.

"Very emotional because you're only there for one reason, we've all got the same thing in common," she said.

"And when we are doing this, we're all empowered and we're kind of plodding along with it. And then it kind of slaps you in the face, actually, that because your son, daughter, brother, sister has died and that's why you're doing this.

"And it's about protecting those that follow our children. So it's the ones that are going to university, the ones who are there currently.

"It's just good to finally feel like we're getting our voices heard and people are listening. It won't stop everybody, you know, taking their own lives, but it'll go a long way to fixing a lot of it."

In a statement Sheffield Hallam University, where Oskar studied, offered its condolences to his family and friends, adding: "The inquest into Oskar's tragic death did not reference any failings on the part of the university.

"The coroner also commented that she was content the university was engaging with discussions surrounding consent on a sector-wide national level.

"We take supporting our students' mental health and wellbeing extremely seriously.

"In recent years we have significantly increased resources to provide access to a wide range of support services, whilst every student has access to dedicated advisors.

"The university also works closely with the Students' Union, the city council and local health authorities to help keep our communities safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...