Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died in the River Eden in Carlisle.

Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick's body was found in the river following an extensive multi-agency search operation.

Nichola and Paul Kirkpatrick have described Lewis as always having a "cheeky and infectious smile".

They said: "Lewis was the baby of the family and his death has left a gaping hole that can never be filled.

"[He] was a loving son, brother of Kyle and Nathan, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, friend, and boyfriend of Kiara."

The family have expressed their gratitude to the emergency services and agencies that helped in the search for Lewis and, in particular, the member of the public who risked his own life to try to help the boys.

The family also want to say thank you to the Carlisle United and Stockport County fans for their moving tribute to Lewis at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Nichola and Paul would also like to draw attention to the danger of rivers and how in the warm weather, the water may look inviting but can be deadly.

They said: "We don't want any other families to suffer the same, awful loss."

Lewis’ body was found shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday 27 May following a major search operation, which began after it was reported that he and three other teenage boys had gotten into difficulty in the River Eden near Rosehill, Carlisle, on Friday evening.

A 14-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital.

