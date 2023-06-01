Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - the consequences of delayed NHS care. Labour say thousands of Scots are dying on waiting lists while thousands more are forced to go private to get the treatment they need. But Humza Yousaf insists that despite the strains placed on the health service by the pandemic progress is being made in reducing waiting lists. Also tonight - the Tories are accused of shameful hypocrisy in the row over recycling with more claims Conservative Ministers are using the dispute on the Deposit Return Scheme to undermine the Scottish Parliament. We have highlights of today's First Minister's Questions and our regular commentators Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie join Peter MacMahon to discuss if devolution really is under threat.