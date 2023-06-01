Drivers in the Lake District are being warned about the closure of the Kirkstone Pass for the majority of June.

The road will be closed from Monday 5 June until Friday 30 June as part of the Department for Transport's (DFT) 'Safer Road Project'.

The 6.8km section of the A592 between Brothers Water and Hird Wood will be closed, with new crash safety barriers being installed.

The Kirkstone Inn will remain accessible throughout this closure period via Windermere and Ambleside. Sykeside Camping Park and Brotherswater Inn will remain accessible throughout the closures via Glenridding and businesses in Glenridding, Patterdale and Pooley Bridge will be open as usual and access to these will be via the Penrith end of the A592.

The road will be closed for 24 hours per day for seven day per week. Credit: PA

Councillor Peter Thornton, Westmorland and Furness Council’s Cabinet member for Highways and Assets, said: “I want to thank the local community and businesses for their support and patience, while we make these necessary road safety improvements.

“We recognise that these works will cause some disruption in the short-term and we apologise for any inconvenience caused, but they are necessary to improve the long-term safety of the A592 route.

“The work we are carrying out at Kirkstone Pass will not only improve the condition of the road but it will help to protect the road from the effects of flooding and adverse weather and increase the safety and resilience of the route, especially during winter, resulting in fewer enforced closures in the future."

The council have stated that the road will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

