RAF Spadeadam hosted Dutch counterparts in a training mission.

A European partnership has seen troops from the Dutch air force train in Cumbria at RAF Spadeadam.

Military helicopters including Apaches and Chinooks from the Netherlands have completed over 150 simulated missions training with the team at RAF Spadeadam as part of operation Tac Blaze.

The operation with the Dutch Air Force usually runs every two years although this is the first that has been held since the pandemic.

The hilly terrain in Cumbria offers the Dutch air force a difference to their homeland.

Wing Commander Andrew Tidmarsh at RAF Spadeadam said: “The aircraft are flying from Carlisle airport and they will fly to RAF Spadeadam where we have the air tactics training range.

"My people will engage with them as if they are the adversaries. We have systems on the ground that will be fighting our Dutch colleagues as well so they can get the most out of their training.

"It is a really successful training exercise for us and for our Dutch counterparts. It is indicative of the kind of work RAF Spadeadam does in the local area not just with our Dutch counterparts but with all of our NATO partners.

Wing Commander Tidmarsh believes these operations are crucial to the UK's defence.

He said: “Our part in NATO is really central to the UK’s defence. It is this kind of operations that means when we do work together we can integrate as best as possible and as effectively as possible."

Lieutenant Colonel Bob Oostrum from the Royal Netherlands Air Force said: “The area here in the north and north west of England is perfect with their hilly terrain.

"Back home in the Netherlands it is pretty flat. Using more of that terrain to our advantage is really key in our success.

"The flying has been absolutely phenomenal and together with the weather flying lots of aircraft at the same time it has been an absolute joy."

