A plaque has been unveiled to remember the life of one of the most influential African Americans of the 19th century.

Frederick Douglass was born into slavery but escaped and became involved in the abolitionist movement.

He spent time in Scotland and was named as "Scotland's antislavery agent". He made speeches and wrote letters back to the UK.

Alastair Redpath from the Hawick Archaeological Society said: "It is very difficult to believe but Hawick was a very radical place back in the day.

"In the 1830s in particular there were five occasions where there were large scale political riots. In the political climate people were more open to learn about abolitionism."

Frederick Douglass received a standing ovation at the end of his speech. Credit: ITV

Alastair explained how not everything went to plan for Frederick.

He said: "Absolutely his speech did not go as planned. There was a hastily arranged meeting which concluded that Douglass was not welcome.

"The main focus on this part of his tour was about sending the money back. The free Church of Scotland was sending money to established churches in the southern states in America. Douglass saw that as quite hypocritical."

Alastair says that by the end of his speech he received a standing ovation. He said: "In part of his speech he was calling out the people of Hawick.

"He said how can you support abolitionism when your own church gave me a knock back and I couldn’t get in the door there.

"He was a very well spoken and intelligent man and I think he captured the imagination so much so that when the speech ended he received a standing ovation."

