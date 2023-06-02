Lloyds has announced that it will close four of its Bank of Scotland branches in the Scottish Borders.

The branches set to close between October 2023 and February 2024 are in Duns, Eyemouth, Jedburgh and Newcastleton.

Bank of Scotland – which operates under the Lloyds Banking Group – said in a statement: "The world is becoming more digital than ever before and more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online."

Scottish Borders MP John Lamont said: "This is worrying news for people in the Borders who need to use local bank services in-person.

"These closures will make life harder for many residents in Duns, Eyemouth, Jedburgh and Newcastleton.

"I have requested an urgent meeting with Lloyds Bank and I will be strongly insisting that they reverse this decision.

"It is unacceptable to leave so many loyal customers without access to cash. Banks must treat Borders residents better."

Bank of Scotland currently has around 150 branches in Scotland.

Scottish Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton said: "I am extremely disappointed to hear that four bank branches will close, which will impact a lot of local people who rely on cash services.

"The lack of local banking facilities is a real problem across the Borders.

"I will be making it very clear to Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank that shutting these four branches is out of order."

