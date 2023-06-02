Survivor of head-on collision with tractor 'living in the moment' after crash

A man who survived a head-on collision with a tractor and has no memory of the day or the accident has spoken about the change of mindset it has given him.

Michael Grant Dempster, from Dumfries and Galloway, was doing work in his garage in March 2021 when he needed to get some items from the shop and jumped in his car.

He has no memory of what happened but it is believed he turned a corner and had a head-on collision with a tractor, leaving him trapped in his car.

Michael spent three months in hospital. Credit: GNAAS

The 55-year-old's wife, Susan, was at work the day of the accident and had to be told what happened.

She said: "We’ve been told it was the farmer who called the emergency services.

“Michael was a mess but luckily an off-duty nurse was there who got into the car with him and held his hand to keep him conscious. She said she ‘talked his ear off’ until he was able to be cut out of the vehicle by the fire service.”

Mr Dempster was in a critical condition after suffering multiple fractures and was placed in an induced coma at the scene to protect his brain from further injury.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) flew him to hospital in Glasgow before he was transferred Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

He had a head injury, fractured shoulder, fractured radius and ulna, two bleeds on the brain and his elbow shattered. In total he was in hospital for three months.

Michael and his wife Susan. Credit: GNAAS

Mrs Dempster said: “We’d heard of GNAAS’ services and we’re both ex-forces, so we know the importance of what they do and how amazing they are.

“Michael has always had a positive outlook and although he has had his moments as you would expect, he has been very strong and determined and took all in stride.”

Mr Dempster added: “It has taught us to both live in the moment more.”

