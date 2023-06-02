The People’s Projects winners announced in the ITV Border region
This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.
Here’s the moment the three winners in our region found out.
Our winners in the Border area are:
Penrith Pumas (Promoting Unbelievable Mental Attitude)
(Penrith Pumas WRC CIC)
Promoting the health and wellbeing of individuals and promoting social inclusion (Annan & District Day Centre)
Stable Life Galloping Forward
(Stable Life)
Runners up will receive up to £10,000.
To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk
