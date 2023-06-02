The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has raised the water scarcity level to "alert" for southern Scotland.

With little rain forecast, businesses extracting water are urged to manage it wisely as the warm, dry weather continues.

The majority of Scotland is at least in the early warning stage for water scarcity.

What are the key findings from the latest report?

12 areas in the Northwest and Southern Central region have been raised to "alert".

Most of the rest of Scotland is now at "early warning for water scarcity".

Businesses extracting water are being urged to put their water scarcity plans into action now to reduce pressure on the environment and preserve water resources.

Little rain is forecast for the next few weeks, and the water scarcity situation is expected to escalate quickly.

Below average rainfall throughout May has seen the situation deteriorate with an area in the Highlands moving from "alert" to "moderate scarcity."

Head of water and planning at SEPA, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said: “The water scarcity picture in Scotland is just one of the consequences of climate change the country faces, and its frequency and severity is only likely to increase in the future.

"This is a crucial time of year for water demand, but with no rain in the forecast we cannot rule out needing to impose restrictions over the summer.

"Abstractors must manage water wisely in the coming weeks and months and should already have contingency plans in place in case restrictions are needed to avoid long-term damage to the environment and fish populations.

“All of us have a responsibility in managing our water environment, this summer and beyond. By using water efficiently, businesses can increase their resilience to the impacts of prolonged dry conditions and save money.”

What are the four scarcity levels?

Early Warning

Alert

Moderate Scarcity

Significant Scarcity

Throughout May, Scotland received only 44% of the average rainfall expected. There is little rain forecast for the coming weeks and there are fears the situation could worsen.

Mr Critchlow-Watton added: “We want to work with businesses to plan their water usage long-term so that we can preserve this vital resource as effectively as possible. Not only will that protect Scotland’s rivers and lochs, but it will minimise business risks as well.

“In the meantime, by taking the right steps now, abstractors can help make water supplies last as long as possible through this period.”

