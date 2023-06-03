A youth festival in Dumfries and Galloway has released its schedule of events that will take place at the end of June.

The 2023 Youth Beatz Fringe Festival will run between Wednesday 21 June and Thursday 29 June and features free events from across the region directed at young people and families.

The schedule includes activities like silent discos, a pool party and an outdoor movie night, and begins with a summer party in Dalbeattie town hall.

On Thursday 22 June, a family quiz and curry night will be at Whithorn New Town Hall. This will be followed the next day with a pool party in Newton Stewart and a silent disco in Annan.

On Saturday 24, there will be a community fun day in Dumfries, as part of Scottish Refugee Celebration Week as well as a football night.

The following day, Stranraer will host an urban adventure afternoon in the new skate park which will continue in Castle Douglas in the evening.

The outdoor movie night will be in Kirkcudbright on Monday 26 June. The film will be announced during the month.

On Tuesday 27 June, a night of bubble football, where players are encased in inflated balls, will take place in Langholm.

The penultimate event for the Fringe takes place on Wednesday 28 June in Locharbriggs at Auchencrieff Park for an Outdoor Silent Disco.

The Fringe Finale will take place at Park Farm showfield in Dumfries where the Youth Beatz Site will host the third annual gathering for care experienced young people from across the region, #WeCare.

The programme has been designed by young people and aims to give a chance for young people to enjoy themselves, try new experiences and have their say.

Chair of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Communities Committee, Councillor Ian Blake said: “I am delighted to see that the Fringe will have an event in each Ward area of Dumfries and Galloway, ensuring that young people across the region are able to attend events in their local area, and at no cost to them and their families.

"I would like to thank all of the Volunteers who have been involved in the co-design and the upcoming delivery of the Youth Beatz Fringe Festival.”

