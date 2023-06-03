Jetskiers off the coast of West Cumbria had to be rescued by the RNLI after they broke down at the Robin Rigg offshore wind farm.

Workington RNLI volunteers launched their lifeboat at 12.15pm today after they were alerted by Belfast Coastguard that the jetskiers needed their help.

Four people had gone out on jet skis but two had broken down at the wind farm, around seven miles off the coast of Maryport.

They tried to tow the broken-down vessels to Harrington, but tow lines kept breaking.

When the RNLI crew reached them, the jetskiers had managed to restart one of the jet skis.

The lifeboat towed the other back to Harrington after taking the jetskier on board.

Belfast Coastguard act as the contact for those dialing the emergency services in the Irish sea. Credit: Workington RNLI

