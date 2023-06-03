Local military history celebrated at Carlisle Castle weekend festival

Carlisle Castle is hosting a military festival where actors portray different eras of the local regiment.

Organised by the Museum of Military Life, the event aims to educate visitors in the ways that the regiment changed along with the conflicts it was involved in since it was first set up in 1702.

The festival, which takes place on Saturday 3 June and Sunday 4 June, features actors with props depicting their respective eras, mock drills and medieval tournaments.

The programme of events includes French Grenadiers drill displays and medieval tournaments. Credit: ITV Border

Paul Knight, a volunteer portraying an officer in the 47th Regiment of Foot, said: "It's educational and it's a good day out. You're seeing different aspects of the regiments history and actually going back to the middle ages before the regiment was set up.

"It all helps to explain the history of the town and the region. The re-enactors have a vast amount of information and knowledge which they're more than happy to impart on you. Some parts of the history have continued to this day but some things are totally alien to us and those are the sorts of everyday conversations we like to bring to life."

Many reenactors demonstrate a historical craft such as bow-making or needlework. Credit: ITV Border

