Firefighters in Cumbria have been dealing with a series of fires caused by disposable BBQs.

One incident involving two of the portable grills resulted in a fire that left large scorch marks across the side of a fell and multiple dead plants.

In a tweet describing the aftermath of the fire, Keswick Fire Station said: "With the hot weather and the large number of visitors we are expecting over the coming weeks, we respectfully ask everyone to be aware of the potential dangers and act responsibly."

Earlier, the station had shared images of other incidents they had been called to that were also caused by disposable BBQs, including one which had melted a wheelie bin.

Hot embers can spill out of the grill and ignite surrounding material. Credit: Keswick Fire Station

Disposable BBQs are available in many supermarkets and use charcoal briquettes as their fuel source. When the charcoal is burned, it produces embers which are hot enough to cook with.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Fire and Rescue said: "Never leave a BBQ unattended and wait until it is fully extinguished and cooled before binning it or packing up to help reduce the chance of wildfires."

The fire crew in Keswick has been called out to multiple incidents involving disposable BBQs on the fells Credit: Keswick Fire Station

