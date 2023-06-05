Borders beach awarded prestigious prize for 17th consecutive year

A Borders beach has been awarded the prestigious Scotland's Beach Award for 2023 for the 17th consecutive year.

Coldingham beach has been awarded the only national award for local environmental quality celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches. The beach is one of 52 throughout Scotland which has won an award.

Jamie Ormiston, Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Scotland's Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

"Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

"I’d like to thank all those in the Borders who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy."

A range of criteria has to be met including beach safety, access and facilities and cleanliness. Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality.

